Average US 30-year mortgage rate rises to year-high 4.21 pct
In this Tuesday, June 9, 2015, file photo, a "Sold" sign is displayed in the yard of a newly-constructed home in the Briar Chapel community in Chapel Hill, N.C. On Thursday, March 9, 2017, Freddie Mac reports on the week's average U.S. mortgage rates. less FILE - In this Tuesday, June 9, 2015, file photo, a "Sold" sign is displayed in the yard of a newly-constructed home in the Briar Chapel community in Chapel Hill, N.C. On Thursday, March 9, 2017, Freddie Mac ... more WASHINGTON - Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week, marking new highs for the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking For Answers from Duke
|6 hr
|NobodysBusiness
|3
|a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati...
|11 hr
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho...
|Wed
|Duke Defender
|4
|booting big trucks (Jun '16)
|Mar 6
|Mr Policeman
|2
|Basketball
|Mar 6
|Duke Fan
|1
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Mar 5
|natureboy
|1
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|Mar 3
|Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC