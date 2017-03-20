After two bone marrow transplants, one local family is hoping a third does the trick

A "Be The Match" event was held during the annual 5K for Education event Saturday to help a local student and provide funds for the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools. Henry Gilchrist, center, a Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools student, was diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia in 2013 and is in need of a third bone marrow transplant.

