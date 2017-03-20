After two bone marrow transplants, on...

After two bone marrow transplants, one local family is hoping a third does the trick

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 18 Read more: HeraldSun.com

A "Be The Match" event was held during the annual 5K for Education event Saturday to help a local student and provide funds for the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools. Henry Gilchrist, center, a Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools student, was diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia in 2013 and is in need of a third bone marrow transplant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kathy curtin 58 min JOSEPH CLEARY 2
South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks 21 hr Aminu Timberlake 1
Reuben Burton (Mar '16) Sun lavo 6
News Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend... Mar 16 June 3
Looking For Answers from Duke Mar 14 NobodysBusiness 5
News a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati... Mar 9 @Real Kelly 3
News Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho... Mar 8 Duke Defender 4
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,003 • Total comments across all topics: 279,695,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC