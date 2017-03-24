ACA Repeal Protesters Put Senator Burr on Blast, Stage Die-In at Duke
On Friday morning, Ezra Farber was standing in the cold on Cameron Boulevard, holding his own tombstone. OK, it wasn't a real tombstone but rather a poster board on which Farber had drawn the shape of a tombstone and a sad face with Xs for eyes and written, "My brain tumor was a pre-existing condition."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|1 hr
|Jimmy
|17
|South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks
|12 hr
|Daddy
|2
|kathy curtin
|Mar 20
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|2
|Reuben Burton (Mar '16)
|Mar 19
|lavo
|6
|a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati...
|Mar 9
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus...
|Feb 27
|Solarman
|1
|Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i...
|Feb '17
|gantte
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC