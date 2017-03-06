A flourishing West End sees real estate prices soar
Zachery Eanes A new construction goes up in the West End, which has seen prices goes up nearly 60 percent in the past three years. Zachery Eanes The Durham Co-Op, which is approaching its second anniversary of opening, has helped revitalize a commercial section of West Chapel Hill Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|booting big trucks (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Mr Policeman
|2
|Basketball
|Mon
|Duke Fan
|1
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Sun
|natureboy
|1
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|Mar 3
|Bob
|1
|Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus...
|Feb 27
|Solarman
|1
|Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i...
|Feb 11
|gantte
|1
|Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10)
|Jan '17
|jacobmote
|7
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC