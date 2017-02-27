Woman Airlifted After Wreck in Southern Pines
Authorities are still investigating a wreck that occurred at about 8:30 a.m. Monday on U.S. 1. Authorities are still investigating a wreck that occurred at about 8:30 a.m. Monday on U.S. 1. The cause of the wreck, which occurred at about 8:30 a.m. on U.S. 1 near Midland Road, is still under investigation. She was taken by helicopter to the University of North Carolina Hospitals in Chapel Hill.
