Woman Airlifted After Wreck in Southe...

Woman Airlifted After Wreck in Southern Pines

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Pilot

Authorities are still investigating a wreck that occurred at about 8:30 a.m. Monday on U.S. 1. Authorities are still investigating a wreck that occurred at about 8:30 a.m. Monday on U.S. 1. The cause of the wreck, which occurred at about 8:30 a.m. on U.S. 1 near Midland Road, is still under investigation. She was taken by helicopter to the University of North Carolina Hospitals in Chapel Hill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus... 14 hr Solarman 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 22 Eduardo 2
News Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out Feb 17 Meep bleep 1
News Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i... Feb 11 gantte 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary Feb 8 Amanda Pasquariello 11
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Feb 7 Jdean 2
What's going on in Guess Road Feb 7 Jdean 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,484 • Total comments across all topics: 279,205,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC