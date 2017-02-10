'Whatever and Ever Amen' celebrates 20th anniversary
I remember the day when "Whatever and Ever Amen" was released, 20 years ago this week, back in 1997. I was four months old, kicking and screaming for my mom to run out and buy me the new Ben Folds Five CD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Triangle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Feb 8
|Amanda Pasquariello
|11
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
|What's going on in Guess Road
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|1
|kathy curtin
|Feb 6
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|1
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|Feb 1
|ExPat NY
|482
|Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10)
|Jan 31
|jacobmote
|7
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan 30
|Dolly
|38
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC