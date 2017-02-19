Wayne Community College to host speaker on history of nursing
The Wayne Community College Association of Nursing Students is hosting a free presentation on the history of nursing in North Carolina. Dr. Phoebe Pollitt, an associate professor of nursing at Appalachian State University, will speak on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at noon in Room 101 of the Walnut Building.
