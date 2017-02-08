Wallace Parking Deck expansion mulled...

Wallace Parking Deck expansion mulled by Chapel Hill Town Council

It would cost about $7 million to add three stories and 350 parking spots to the Wallace Parking Deck, an idea being mulled by the Chapel Hill Town Council. The possible expansion was discussed during a recent Chapel Hill Council Economic Sustainability Committee meeting as a way to increase parking supply in the downtown Chapel Hill area.

