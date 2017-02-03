UPDATING: Chapel Hill, Carrboro remai...

UPDATING: Chapel Hill, Carrboro remain under water emergency; UNC suspends all operations

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

"I have no water at home, too," says Lars Knapp, 21, of Chapel Hill, a volunteer with the American Red Cross, as he loads cars with water at the Hargraves Community Center in Chapel Hill on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Chapel Hill, Carrboro and the UNC campus entered a second day under a Do Not Use water emergency as the Orange Water and Sewer Authority worked to restore the water supply after a major water main break Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06) Feb 1 ExPat NY 482
News Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10) Jan 31 jacobmote 7
News Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08) Jan 30 Dolly 38
New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14) Jan 26 Howard 3
Can't find you (Aug '14) Jan 23 YourJason 4
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary Jan 21 fuenmayor 9
Breakfast place in 2012? Jan 21 Westover 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,867 • Total comments across all topics: 278,575,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC