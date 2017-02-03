UPDATING: Chapel Hill, Carrboro remain under water emergency; UNC suspends all operations
"I have no water at home, too," says Lars Knapp, 21, of Chapel Hill, a volunteer with the American Red Cross, as he loads cars with water at the Hargraves Community Center in Chapel Hill on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Chapel Hill, Carrboro and the UNC campus entered a second day under a Do Not Use water emergency as the Orange Water and Sewer Authority worked to restore the water supply after a major water main break Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|Feb 1
|ExPat NY
|482
|Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10)
|Jan 31
|jacobmote
|7
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan 30
|Dolly
|38
|New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan 26
|Howard
|3
|Can't find you (Aug '14)
|Jan 23
|YourJason
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Jan 21
|fuenmayor
|9
|Breakfast place in 2012?
|Jan 21
|Westover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC