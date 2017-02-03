UNC Researchers Find New Potential Route to Treat Asthma
Scientists at the UNC School of Medicine have identified and isolated a protein that could play a vital role in regulating proper airway function. When that protein is low in volume or missing altogether, it can cause airway hyper-reactivity in asthma.
