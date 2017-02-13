UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State partner to address teacher shortage
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University are launching a joint online program for people who have been hired to teach in North Carolina schools but haven't yet been fully certified to work in classrooms. The program is intended to help the state address its widening teacher shortage by providing a new avenue for "lateral entry" teachers to gain licensure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asian Academy Of Tae KWON Do (Jun '08)
|1 hr
|Asian Academy
|12
|Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i...
|Sat
|gantte
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Feb 8
|Amanda Pasquariello
|11
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
|What's going on in Guess Road
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|1
|kathy curtin
|Feb 6
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|1
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|Feb 1
|ExPat NY
|482
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC