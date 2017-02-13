UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State partner t...

UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State partner to address teacher shortage

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University are launching a joint online program for people who have been hired to teach in North Carolina schools but haven't yet been fully certified to work in classrooms. The program is intended to help the state address its widening teacher shortage by providing a new avenue for "lateral entry" teachers to gain licensure.

