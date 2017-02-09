Two years after slayings, these Muslims show hate cannot overpower love
Participants pause to pray outside the the Light House, a new community center and incubator for faith-based social entrepreneurship in Raleigh, N.C. The Light House is dedicated in memory of the three Muslims slain in Chapel Hill, N.C., two years ago. RNS photo by Yonat Shimron RALEIGH, N.C. Wrapped around the porch molding of a blue clapboard house in this capital city is a saying inscribed on thin sheets of red oak: "Darkness cannot drive out darkness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Wed
|Amanda Pasquariello
|11
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
|What's going on in Guess Road
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|1
|kathy curtin
|Feb 6
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|1
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|Feb 1
|ExPat NY
|482
|Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10)
|Jan 31
|jacobmote
|7
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan 30
|Dolly
|38
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC