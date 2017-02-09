Two years after slayings, these Muslims show hate cannot overpower love

Participants pause to pray outside the the Light House, a new community center and incubator for faith-based social entrepreneurship in Raleigh, N.C. The Light House is dedicated in memory of the three Muslims slain in Chapel Hill, N.C., two years ago. RNS photo by Yonat Shimron RALEIGH, N.C. Wrapped around the porch molding of a blue clapboard house in this capital city is a saying inscribed on thin sheets of red oak: "Darkness cannot drive out darkness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.