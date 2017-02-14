Trump's immigration ban hangs over refugee welcome lunch
Organizers of a lunch to welcome refugees who recently arrived in the Triangle said the event Sunday afternoon wasn't designed as a rebuke of President Donald Trump's order to temporarily bar entry of travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, but that order wasn't far from people's minds. Zeed Al-Zoubi, a Syrian refugee who traveled from a refugee camp in Jordan to Carrboro with his wife and six sons four months ago, was one of more than 200 refugees and volunteers who attended the buffet lunch at Vimala's Curryblossom CafA©, an Indian restaurant off Franklin Street.
