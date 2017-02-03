Tonight's David Bowie Tribute in Chapel Hill Postponed Due to OWASA Emergency
Bad news if you were planning to hit Chapel Hill tonight to take in the Glass At 80 tribute to David Bowie. Due to an emergency with Chapel Hill and Carrboro's water supply , OWASA customers have been told not to use any water, and UNC-Chapel Hill closed because of the problem at 1 p.m. That closure includes Memorial Hall, which was supposed to host this evening's Heroes Tribute .
