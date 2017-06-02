The Music in My Head a " 2/6/17
Well , to be honest, when I woke up this morning the first thought I had was that it was my son's 32nd birthday today! Zac's not listening right now because it's about 6:20 in the morning where he lives on the West Coast in Oregona .but I thought I would play one of his favorite songs this morning. Since I rolled over and thought about Zac today, this song has been rolling around in my head because he used to listen to it LOUD in his cara .I don't know if he still does, but I know he likes it.
