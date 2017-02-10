Tar Heel View: Campus free speech bill is long overdue
The second-term Republican announced plans this week to work with state lawmakers on a bill to be titled the Restore Campus Free Speech Act, which would reverse a troubling trend of student speech sanctions at North Carolina's public universities. Forest said his bill would include a statewide free expression policy that nullifies college speech codes, punishes students who threaten or disrupt speakers, allows muzzled students to sue their university in state court and recover attorney fees and requires that all college freshmen receive an orientation session on expressive rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond County Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Wed
|Amanda Pasquariello
|11
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
|What's going on in Guess Road
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|1
|kathy curtin
|Feb 6
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|1
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|Feb 1
|ExPat NY
|482
|Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10)
|Jan 31
|jacobmote
|7
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan 30
|Dolly
|38
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC