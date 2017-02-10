Tar Heel View: Campus free speech bill is long overdue

The second-term Republican announced plans this week to work with state lawmakers on a bill to be titled the Restore Campus Free Speech Act, which would reverse a troubling trend of student speech sanctions at North Carolina's public universities. Forest said his bill would include a statewide free expression policy that nullifies college speech codes, punishes students who threaten or disrupt speakers, allows muzzled students to sue their university in state court and recover attorney fees and requires that all college freshmen receive an orientation session on expressive rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond County Daily Journal.