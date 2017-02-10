Sylva native Natalie Anderson adapts the lives of African refugees into a YA novel
Natalie Anderson , author of the debut novel City of Saints and Thieves , is excited at the prospect of visiting Asheville and her home town of Sylva . "If you asked me where my home was, I would definitely say there - Western North Carolina," she says.
