Surf City boy challenges Marines to a 'plank-off'

An 11-year-old Surf City resident is putting his abs to the test against Marines and local residents in a plank-off scheduled this week to continue to raise money for Holly Ridge resident Zebudy "Zeb" Carlyle who needs a kidney transplant. Ethan Blevins has been selling his wrestling, boxing and Jiu Jitsu trophies and medals to help raise money for Jeb's family to help with the cost of not only medical bills, but also travel expenses to UNC Children's Hospital in Chapel Hill.

