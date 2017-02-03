Rush to buy water leads many to find empty shelves
Less than three hours after Orange Water and Sewer Authority ordered customers not to drink and use its water, bottled water was flying off the shelves at grocery stores around Orange County. A "double whammy" resulting in a worse-case scenario for OWASA customers forced more than 80,000 Chapel HIll and Carrboro residents in search of beverages to last at least through the weekend.
