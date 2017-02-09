'Rookie' nets leading role in 'Phantom'
Alec Schoenberger, whose only performance in front of an audience has been on the football and lacrosse fields, will reprise the role of the Phantom when the Park Street Players stage "The Phantom of the Opera" on Feb. 16-18 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Asheboro High School Performing Arts Center. "It's something my parents wanted me to do," Alec said prior to a rehearsal.
