'Rookie' nets leading role in 'Phantom'

'Rookie' nets leading role in 'Phantom'

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

Alec Schoenberger, whose only performance in front of an audience has been on the football and lacrosse fields, will reprise the role of the Phantom when the Park Street Players stage "The Phantom of the Opera" on Feb. 16-18 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Asheboro High School Performing Arts Center. "It's something my parents wanted me to do," Alec said prior to a rehearsal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary Wed Amanda Pasquariello 11
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Feb 7 Jdean 2
What's going on in Guess Road Feb 7 Jdean 1
kathy curtin Feb 6 JOSEPH CLEARY 1
Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06) Feb 1 ExPat NY 482
News Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10) Jan 31 jacobmote 7
News Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08) Jan 30 Dolly 38
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,330 • Total comments across all topics: 278,733,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC