After more than 20 years of providing head-scratching puns, math and word puzzles, as well as satirical takes on well-known quotes, Charles Joyner, creator of Carolina Country's Joyner's Corner puzzle page, has called it a "period of 24 hours as a unit of time" . Carolina Country began publishing Joyner's North Carolina-based brain teasers in February 1994.

