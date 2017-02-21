Proposal would bar UNC schools from providing legal representation
A proposal headed to the UNC system's Board of Governors would bar public university centers and institutes in North Carolina from providing legal representation to clients in any sort of litigation. The broadly worded measure, submitted to the board's education policy committee in a memo credited to member Joe Knott, would almost certainly affect organizations like the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law's Center for Civil Rights.
