PlayMakers season includes Austen ada...

PlayMakers season includes Austen adaptation, new Wiley play

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

A playful, irreverent take on Jane Austen and a new play by Mike Wiley are among the main-stage lineup of PlayMakers Repertory Company's 2017-2018 Season, titled "A Season on the Edge." PlayMakers will also present two new works in its PRC2 second- stage season and a holiday event for the family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out 18 hr Meep bleep 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 14 Joshua 1
News Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i... Feb 11 gantte 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary Feb 8 Amanda Pasquariello 11
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Feb 7 Jdean 2
What's going on in Guess Road Feb 7 Jdean 1
kathy curtin Feb 6 JOSEPH CLEARY 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. NASA
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,649 • Total comments across all topics: 278,971,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC