Photos: Johnson, Paige Jersey Ceremony
North Carolina held a special celebration at halftime of Saturday's game to honor Brice Johnson and Marcus Paige. CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina hosted some important recruits for Saturday night's primetime win over Virginia, headlined by Top 10 official visitor Kevin Knox.
