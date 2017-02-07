Partial settlements reached in Kania wrong-way DWI crash case

Parts of three lawsuits stemming from a July 2015 wrong-way DWI crash in Orange County have been settled, while the rest may not be decided until next year. The lawsuits were filed by the families of three people killed in the crash - Darlene McGee, Felecia Harris King and King's granddaughter Jahnice Beard - and King's daughter, Jahnia King, who was seriously injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.