Parking rates likely to go up on street, in city garages
Fees at the Wall Street garage, as well as other city decks and meters, will increase by 25 cents if City Council approves a proposal by the Transportation Department. Photo by Pat Barcas City Council will vote on a measure to increase parking rates at meters and in city garages at an upcoming meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|Wed
|ExPat NY
|482
|Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10)
|Jan 31
|jacobmote
|7
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan 30
|Dolly
|38
|New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan 26
|Howard
|3
|Can't find you (Aug '14)
|Jan 23
|YourJason
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Jan 21
|fuenmayor
|9
|Breakfast place in 2012?
|Jan 21
|Westover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC