OWASA updates Chapel Hill Town Council, others affected by water emergency
OWASA took the steps necessary to keep customers safe and stop rapidly falling water levels during a recent emergency, executive director Ed Kerwin told the Town Council in a report Monday. "As has been said, we had excellent support from the community, community partners, customers, so many volunteers, and without that assistance, I'm sure the event would have lasted longer than it did," Kerwin said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|17 hr
|Joshua
|1
|Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i...
|Feb 11
|gantte
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Feb 8
|Amanda Pasquariello
|11
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
|What's going on in Guess Road
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|1
|kathy curtin
|Feb 6
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|1
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|Feb 1
|ExPat NY
|482
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC