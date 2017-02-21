OWASA resumes examination of reports on Feb. 2-3 water crisis
The OWASA Board of Directors continued their evaluation of two consultant reports outlining the causes of the water treatment plant shutdown and water main break that resulted in a massive water shortage for more than 80,000 customers in Chapel Hill, Carrboro and some other parts of Orange County earlier this month. Human error and equipment malfunctions have been identified as the causes of the over-fluoridation of water at the Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant that prompted a shutdown and later contributed to one of the largest water main breaks in OWASA history.
