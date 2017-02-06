OWASA operations return to normal
The Orange Water and Sewer Authority reported Sunday that all its operations have returned to normal and its water storage tanks were full. Additional water testing completed at 9 a.m. Sunday confirmed that all OWASA water was safe to drink, including that to some 250 customers along Foxcroft Drive in Chapel Hill who were under a boil-water advisory since Saturday.
