Orange Water and Sewer Authority urges customers to not drink water until further notice

In an emergency notice , the Orange Water and Sewer Authority is asking customers not to use water until further notice after the shutdown of a water treatment plant and a major water main break Friday. The double whammy has resulted in very low water supply levels for OWASA, which provides water to Carrboro, Chapel Hill, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and parts of southern Orange County.

