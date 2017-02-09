Orange Water and Sewer Authority apol...

Orange Water and Sewer Authority apologizes for water woes at Thursday night meeting

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Results of independent investigations into the over-fluoridation of water at the Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant and a water main break causing a massive Orange County water shortage will be released Friday afternoon In its first meeting since more than 80,000 customers in Chapel Hill and Carrboro were without water last weekend, Orange Water and Sewer Authority Board of Directors met Thursday night to apologize to the community and go over the course of events that led to the water shortage. "I'd like to begin with a sincere apology for the water service disruption this past week," OWASA Chair John Young said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary Wed Amanda Pasquariello 11
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Feb 7 Jdean 2
What's going on in Guess Road Feb 7 Jdean 1
kathy curtin Feb 6 JOSEPH CLEARY 1
Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06) Feb 1 ExPat NY 482
News Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10) Jan 31 jacobmote 7
News Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08) Jan 30 Dolly 38
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,834 • Total comments across all topics: 278,739,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC