Orange County Briefs; One-night, free art show set Friday, Feb. 10, in Carrboro, Chapel Hill

"SHIMMER: The Art of Light" is a one-night, free art show set for Friday, Feb. 10 featuring 24 illuminated art installations and light projections in multiple outdoor and indoor settings from 300 Main St. Carrboro to Roberson Street and beyond in Chapel Hill. The majority of this year's installations are created by art and media professors from around the country and many by professors representing UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC-Pembroke, Duke University, N.C. State University and Winston-Salem State University.

