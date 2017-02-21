NuGene International Appoints S. David Ollie As Vice President, Sales
This is a new position at NuGene and Mr. Ollie's appointment is effective immediately. As Vice President of Sales, Mr. Ollie's primary responsibility will be to build a direct U.S. sales force to focus on growing NuGene's sales in the professional aesthetic market including dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aestheticians and the like.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out
|Feb 17
|Meep bleep
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|Joshua
|1
|Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i...
|Feb 11
|gantte
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Feb 8
|Amanda Pasquariello
|11
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
|What's going on in Guess Road
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|1
|kathy curtin
|Feb 6
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC