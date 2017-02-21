Novelist's plea lets him maintain innocence in wife's death
The attorney for a Mexican immigrant woman arrested in El Paso while obtaining a protective order against her abusive boyfriend has asked a judge for her immediate release. As the nation's governors prepare for their winter meeting, Republicans in Democratic-leaning states find themselves in an uneasy position.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Wed
|Eduardo
|2
|Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out
|Feb 17
|Meep bleep
|1
|Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i...
|Feb 11
|gantte
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Feb 8
|Amanda Pasquariello
|11
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
|What's going on in Guess Road
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|1
|kathy curtin
|Feb 6
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC