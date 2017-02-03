Notre Dame Game Moved To 1 P.M. Sunday In Greensboro

CHAPEL HILL The Atlantic Coast Conference men's basketball game scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, in Chapel Hill between the University of North Carolina and the University of Notre Dame has been postponed to Sunday, Feb. 5th, at 1 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum due to an emergency water crisis in Orange County, Chapel Hill and the UNC campus. The University of North Carolina officially closed campus as of 1 p.m. Friday.

