Northern High School sophomore uses w...

Northern High School sophomore uses writing, poetry as tools to focus

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: HeraldSun.com

Lili Engelhardt Armani was invited to a professional portrait sitting with local photographer and CIS of Durham friend, Lili Engelhardt. She is the owner of Lili Engelhardt Fine Portraiture on Weaver Dairy Road in Chapel Hill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asian Academy Of Tae KWON Do (Jun '08) 12 hr Steve 10
News Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i... Sat gantte 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary Feb 8 Amanda Pasquariello 11
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Feb 7 Jdean 2
What's going on in Guess Road Feb 7 Jdean 1
kathy curtin Feb 6 JOSEPH CLEARY 1
Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06) Feb 1 ExPat NY 482
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,929 • Total comments across all topics: 278,821,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC