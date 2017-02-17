NC: Vote on Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit Gives Orange County Pause
Feb. 19--CHAPEL HILL -- Orange County's commissioners want more information before voting on the updated $2.5 billion Durham-Orange Light-Rail Transit project and its financial plan. GoTriangle officials said last week they won't have all the information the commissioners need to make a decision by April, as originally planned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out
|Fri
|Meep bleep
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|Joshua
|1
|Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i...
|Feb 11
|gantte
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Feb 8
|Amanda Pasquariello
|11
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
|What's going on in Guess Road
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|1
|kathy curtin
|Feb 6
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC