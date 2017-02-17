NC: Vote on Durham-Orange Light Rail ...

NC: Vote on Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit Gives Orange County Pause

Feb. 19--CHAPEL HILL -- Orange County's commissioners want more information before voting on the updated $2.5 billion Durham-Orange Light-Rail Transit project and its financial plan. GoTriangle officials said last week they won't have all the information the commissioners need to make a decision by April, as originally planned.

