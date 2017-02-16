NC chefs named James Beard semi-finalists
The awards are often referred to as "The Oscars of Food," and the Triangle has a legacy of taking home honors. Andrea Reusing of Lantern in Chapel Hill and Raleigh's Ashley Christensen are semi-finalists for outstanding chef in the country.
