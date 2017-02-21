NC: Chapel Hill Residents Talk About ...

NC: Chapel Hill Residents Talk About What They Want in Planned Light-Rail Stations

Feb. 23--CHAPEL HILL -- Development around planned light-rail stations should make it easy for everyone to get from home to work, shopping or entertainment without a car, residents said Wednesday at an inaugural planning workshop. Others suggested making it safer to cross highways and rail tracks with greenways and pedestrian bridges.

