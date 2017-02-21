NC: Chapel Hill Residents Talk About What They Want in Planned Light-Rail Stations
Feb. 23--CHAPEL HILL -- Development around planned light-rail stations should make it easy for everyone to get from home to work, shopping or entertainment without a car, residents said Wednesday at an inaugural planning workshop. Others suggested making it safer to cross highways and rail tracks with greenways and pedestrian bridges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|22 hr
|Eduardo
|2
|Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out
|Feb 17
|Meep bleep
|1
|Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i...
|Feb 11
|gantte
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Feb 8
|Amanda Pasquariello
|11
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
|What's going on in Guess Road
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|1
|kathy curtin
|Feb 6
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC