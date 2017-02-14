Morgan Lane and Khazia Hislop Win EAGL Honors
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. Morgan Lane and Khazia Hislop earned weekly honors from the East Atlantic Gymnastics League on Tuesday after phenomenal performances during the Tar Heels' double quad weekend. Lane was named the Gymnast of the Week for the third time in 2017, while Hislop won her third Rookie of the Week honor.
