Milemarker's Al Burian on Why Dystopi...

Milemarker's Al Burian on Why Dystopian Lyrics Are Back in Fashion

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

The political post-hardcore act Milemarker, which began in 1997 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, defied Maximumrocknroll's rule that bands with keyboards were not punk. The musicians decided the band was "going to be even more punk and get keyboards and make some music that you couldn't say wasn't punk and see how aggressive you could get and still bend those rules," says singer and guitarist Al Burian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Wed Eduardo 2
News Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out Feb 17 Meep bleep 1
News Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i... Feb 11 gantte 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary Feb 8 Amanda Pasquariello 11
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Feb 7 Jdean 2
What's going on in Guess Road Feb 7 Jdean 1
kathy curtin Feb 6 JOSEPH CLEARY 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,762 • Total comments across all topics: 279,099,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC