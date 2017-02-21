Milemarker's Al Burian on Why Dystopian Lyrics Are Back in Fashion

The political post-hardcore act Milemarker, which began in 1997 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, defied Maximumrocknroll's rule that bands with keyboards were not punk. The musicians decided the band was "going to be even more punk and get keyboards and make some music that you couldn't say wasn't punk and see how aggressive you could get and still bend those rules," says singer and guitarist Al Burian.

