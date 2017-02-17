Measurements in Baby's First Year May Point to Autism Risk

Newswise - Chapel Hill, N.C., and Philadelphia, Feb. 15, 2017 - A study published today in the journal Nature is the first to show that it is possible to predict within the first year of life, whether some infants will go on to develop autism. The ability to identify autism risk during infancy could set the stage for developing very early preventive treatments when the brain is most malleable.

