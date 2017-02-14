Leota Reconnects with Adams
Andrew Leota returned to North Carolina late last month for the Tar Heels' first junior day of the 2018 cycle. The experience allowed the Asheville defensive end to revive his relationship with Deke Adams, who recently became UNC's defensive line coach.
