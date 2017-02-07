Lake Junaluska hires new director of ...

Lake Junaluska hires new director of programming

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Mountaineer Publishing Company

Lake Junaluska has announced a new hire to oversee programs, events and ministries. Mitzi Johnson will begin as director of programming on March 1. In this position, Johnson will oversee the Summer Worship Series, Choir Music Weekend, youth events and other programs and events at Lake Junaluska.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary 1 hr ahumphries21 10
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) 7 hr Jdean 2
What's going on in Guess Road 7 hr Jdean 1
kathy curtin Mon JOSEPH CLEARY 1
Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06) Feb 1 ExPat NY 482
News Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10) Jan 31 jacobmote 7
News Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08) Jan 30 Dolly 38
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,513 • Total comments across all topics: 278,652,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC