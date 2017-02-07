Lake Junaluska hires new director of programming
Lake Junaluska has announced a new hire to oversee programs, events and ministries. Mitzi Johnson will begin as director of programming on March 1. In this position, Johnson will oversee the Summer Worship Series, Choir Music Weekend, youth events and other programs and events at Lake Junaluska.
