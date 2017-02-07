Julius Chambers' life of struggle and...

Julius Chambers' life of struggle and success gets retelling

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

"Julius Chambers, A Life In the Legal Struggle for Civil Rights" by Richard A. Rosen and Joseph Mosnier; UNC Press On the morning of Oct. 12, 1970, Julius Chambers, a 34-year-old Charlotte lawyer, stood before the U.S. Supreme Court to argue the most important civil rights case since the court outlawed school segregation in Brown v. Board of Education 16 years earlier.

Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

