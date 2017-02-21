History project targets mill

Local people are being encouraged to attend an event hosted by a group of University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill faulty members this weekend at Braswell Memorial Library to share recordings, memorabilia and stories relating to the history of the Rocky Mount Mills. The UNC Community Histories Workshop, which brings together faulty, students and staff with local partners to preserve and share community histories will be hosting a "History Harvest" from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the library.

