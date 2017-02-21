History project targets mill
Local people are being encouraged to attend an event hosted by a group of University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill faulty members this weekend at Braswell Memorial Library to share recordings, memorabilia and stories relating to the history of the Rocky Mount Mills. The UNC Community Histories Workshop, which brings together faulty, students and staff with local partners to preserve and share community histories will be hosting a "History Harvest" from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out
|Feb 17
|Meep bleep
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|Joshua
|1
|Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i...
|Feb 11
|gantte
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Feb 8
|Amanda Pasquariello
|11
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
|What's going on in Guess Road
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|1
|kathy curtin
|Feb 6
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC