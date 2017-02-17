Heightened reality': DIDA presents - A Piece of Parade'
Porter Witsell makes her debut in Durham Independent Dance Artists' third season with "A Piece of Parade," her first large-scale work in terms of the number of performers. For it, she assembled a diverse cast of 14 people, 10 of whom had never performed as dancers onstage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out
|31 min
|Meep bleep
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|Joshua
|1
|Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i...
|Feb 11
|gantte
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Feb 8
|Amanda Pasquariello
|11
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
|What's going on in Guess Road
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|1
|kathy curtin
|Feb 6
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC