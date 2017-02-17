Heightened reality': DIDA presents - ...

Heightened reality': DIDA presents - A Piece of Parade'

20 hrs ago

Porter Witsell makes her debut in Durham Independent Dance Artists' third season with "A Piece of Parade," her first large-scale work in terms of the number of performers. For it, she assembled a diverse cast of 14 people, 10 of whom had never performed as dancers onstage.

