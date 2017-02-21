Heating Up: Triangle basking in 2nd warmest February on record

This month is on track to claim the runner-up title as the second warmest February on record, based on daily temperature averages taken at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and archived recordings dating back to 1945. The National Weather Service in Raleigh predicts daytime temperatures will remain in the upper 70s Friday and Saturday, drop into the 50s on Sunday, rise into the 60s Monday and be back in the 70s by Tuesday.

