Heating Up: Triangle basking in 2nd warmest February on record
This month is on track to claim the runner-up title as the second warmest February on record, based on daily temperature averages taken at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and archived recordings dating back to 1945. The National Weather Service in Raleigh predicts daytime temperatures will remain in the upper 70s Friday and Saturday, drop into the 50s on Sunday, rise into the 60s Monday and be back in the 70s by Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Wed
|Eduardo
|2
|Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out
|Feb 17
|Meep bleep
|1
|Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i...
|Feb 11
|gantte
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Feb 8
|Amanda Pasquariello
|11
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
|What's going on in Guess Road
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|1
|kathy curtin
|Feb 6
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC