Harden - Ridgeway

Ridgeway Joe and Laura Jones Harden of Boones Mill announce the engagement of their daughter, Erin Elizabeth, to Jordan Ridgeway, son of Sue Mac Ridgeway of Charleston, S.C. and Bob and Cindy Ridgeway of New Bern, N.C. Erin received both her bachelor's and master's degrees from Radford University. Jordan received his undergraduate degree from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his doctorate of Optometry from University of Alabama at Birmingham.

