Harden - Ridgeway
Ridgeway Joe and Laura Jones Harden of Boones Mill announce the engagement of their daughter, Erin Elizabeth, to Jordan Ridgeway, son of Sue Mac Ridgeway of Charleston, S.C. and Bob and Cindy Ridgeway of New Bern, N.C. Erin received both her bachelor's and master's degrees from Radford University. Jordan received his undergraduate degree from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his doctorate of Optometry from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Franklin News-Post.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|4 hr
|ExPat NY
|482
|Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10)
|Tue
|jacobmote
|7
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Dolly
|38
|New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan 26
|Howard
|3
|Can't find you (Aug '14)
|Jan 23
|YourJason
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Jan 21
|fuenmayor
|9
|Breakfast place in 2012?
|Jan 21
|Westover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC