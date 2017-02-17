Freddie Mac to pay Treasury $4.5B aft...

Freddie Mac to pay Treasury $4.5B after profit doubles

In this Tuesday, June 9, 2015, file photo, a "Sold" sign is displayed in the yard of a newly-constructed home in the Briar Chapel community in Chapel Hill, N.C. On Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, Freddie Mac reports on the week's average U.S. mortgage rates. less FILE - In this Tuesday, June 9, 2015, file photo, a "Sold" sign is displayed in the yard of a newly-constructed home in the Briar Chapel community in Chapel Hill, N.C. On Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, Freddie Mac ... more NEW YORK - Freddie Mac said Thursday that it will pay the U.S. Treasury a dividend of $4.5 billion next month after its profit more than doubled in the last quarter.

